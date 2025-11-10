OpenVAET’s Substack
Robert Chandler, MD Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Robert Chandler, MD joins me for the THIRD interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views…
Published on James Roguski
•
Nov 10
Alexis "Lexi" Budzon, and the failures of Public Health and Drugs safety monitoring
As if mandating unsafe products wasn't enough, the mishandling of data by VAERS is a disaster of incompetence - safety signals detection and analytics…
Nov 4
•
OpenVAET
and
Melblanca
24
4
8
September 2025
A Conversation With A Chaos Agent: Ethical Skeptic
Sometimes you can't block everyone able to argue...
Sep 24
•
OpenVAET
27
12
6
US Data: Census Flaws, Alert Signals, Births & Deaths
Why accurate Census data matters for alert signals - plus falling U.S. births and exposing Ethical Skeptic’s fraud.
Sep 22
•
OpenVAET
17
4
5
August 2025
Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Data Altered Between EUA & BLA Submissions
A brief look at the latest EUA release, resulting in a few additional evidence of blatant data manipulation.
Aug 28
34
21
10
July 2025
The Trials and Tribulations Of David Cartland
The Trolls and The GMC Tribunals
Published on Shez’s Substack
•
Jul 17
Jane Ruby Comments On Her Latest Unauthorized Biography
Well, not really… Instead, she is offering us a most hilarious exercise in DARVO and is commenting on a two-year-old paper.
Jul 17
•
OpenVAET
30
19
10
From Opioids & Fraud to MAGA & COVID-19 — The Disastrous Jane Ruby
Indivior's two-billion-dollar fraud, and "Politics & Anti-vaccine activism"
Jul 10
•
OpenVAET
216
371
37
June 2025
New Study: Higher-than-Expected Fetal Losses after mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in Early Pregnancy
Our new pre-print is finally out!
Published on Research Rebel
•
Jun 25
The Israeli Ministry of Health Actually Did a Survey of Adverse Events after The Booster Dose
And it's absolutely devastating
Published on Research Rebel
•
Jun 25
Is The "Anti-Vaccine Narrative" Dead?
Looking at Eurostats' Excess Deaths in 26 EU Countries & Fertility up to 2023... not so much
Jun 2
•
OpenVAET
31
11
5
May 2025
The curious case of the miscalculated miscarriages
Unpicking the v-safe pregnancy registry publications
Published on Arkmedic's blog
•
May 22
