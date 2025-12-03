OpenVAET’s Substack

OpenVAET’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RobertJ's avatar
RobertJ
6h

Old knives, new vaccines

Same hand decides who may breed

Silence in the womb

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 OpenVAET
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture