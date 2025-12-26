OpenVAET’s Substack

OpenVAET’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
18h

My position is that people posting under their names should have to constantly advocate for online anonymity to atone for their vanity.

Nobody posting under their own name & face can truly be trusted because they're openly playing IRL status games. (I write this knowing the irony of saying it) besides many of us are in outright tyrannical regions like much of the anglosphere where it is NOT safe to speak plainly about a growing variety of topics.

Anons say what the non-anonymous people refuse to, and that's why they have to be constantly derided as a group. They raise the bar for the conversation and that makes many people uncomfortable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Antium's avatar
Adam Antium
18hEdited

Nothing Sasha does is going to change anything. This issue goes too deep, she won't win in Courts, they are all corrupt. I told her this and she blocked me... not hating, just being realistic. If testimony were going to change anything, it would've already been done and this wouldn't even still be an issue today, but alas more and more vaccines continue to come to market... talk is cheap (especially with a corrupt system)!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 OpenVAET · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture