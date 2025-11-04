Mid-2022 I showed VAERS was mishandling data: over 12% of miscarriage reports linked to COVID-19 vaccination were misclassified by its symptom system. As a result, these reports weren’t properly processed or investigated as safety signals - evidence that, despite assurances, authorities were flying blind on Pfizer/BioNTech’s untested product.

Melblanca Twitter) is a friend of the mother of Alexis Budzon, who did me the honor of joining me for this article. She recently flagged another issue: some reports involving COVID-19 vaccines victims aren’t even linked to the COVID-19 vaccine despite explicit narratives within the reports- another sign of disastrous incompetence and indifference to safety data from the Public health officials.

Alexis “Lexi” Budzon was a 24-year-old nursing student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville - remembered as a bright young woman, hardworking, athletic, and close to her community.

In 2021, she was reluctant to get vaccinated - she had done research - and was concerned by the potential for reproductive issues & the unknown long term safety risks.

Yet as the Biden administration, encouraged by Pfizer’s lobbying, promoted mandates and exclusion measures making life of unvaccinated individuals difficult, Lexi, who was just a couple of months from graduating, decided to proceed with getting vaccinated against COVID-19 & influenza, as was required for her hospital clinical rotations.

Lexi received COVID-19 vaccination, in mid-August 2021 and mid-September 2021, despite her own reservations about these new products. Following the first dose she experienced menorrhagia. After the second dose, she developed multiple symptoms, from which she never really recovered. These included persistent fatigue, headaches, and chest pain after attempting exercise such as jogging, which she had previously done regularly.

In November 2021, while finishing her final semester, Lexi's condition worsened. In addition to fatigue and headaches, she then endured urinary symptoms, gastrointestinal upset, a new rash on her arms and trunk, neck pain, and a low-grade fever. She flew home to Colorado to be with her family for Thanksgiving break, where she visited a primary-care clinician on November 22, 2021, and was treated empirically for a possible infection, but her symptoms persisted and intensified.

On November 29, 2021, Lexi was taken to the emergency department due to worsening vomiting and profound weakness. While there, she had a generalized seizure, underwent imaging and a lumbar puncture, and was transferred by helicopter to a tertiary center. Despite treatment, she became unresponsive and, according to the VAERS report, was declared brain dead around midday on December 1, 2021. She remained on life support for organ donation.

After her death, medical opinions about the underlying cause differed. Her autopsy reportedly noted intraparenchymal hemorrhage and hemorrhage of the upper spinal cord (C1–C4). The coroner ultimately attributed the cause of death to complications of an undiagnosed, asymptomatic Chiari malformation.

Lexi’s family, her primary-care clinician, and a doctor/lawyer team consulted by the family are convinced that the vaccinations she received only a few months prior to her death contributed to her decline.

Her mother, Kim, has since battled to make her daughter’s case known. React19.org published her story, and Kim was interviewed by CHD twice.

They filed a VAERS report, which her mother submitted by phone, with the encouragement and support of Lexi’s physician, on June 24, 2022. The report has the VAERS ID 2331936-1.

The narrative within Lexi's report is extremely detailed, and shows the care that she took took in providing every possible piece of information.

As can be observed, while “the Pfizer vaccine” is clearly mentioned, and while she took care of communicating each precise lot numbers, no Pfizer vaccine is included in the related products of the report.

Yet, Lexi’s mother clearly recalls filling for the appropriate products. Whether she did or not ultimately shouldn’t even matter. For serious reports - such as those involving death, life-threatening illness, or hospitalization - the CDC & FDA, co-administering VAERS, have a duty to actively seek and obtain additional documentation - medical records, death certificates, autopsy reports - by contacting health institutions, public health authorities, and the reporter. These materials should then be added to the case file under the corresponding VAERS ID while maintaining privacy protections.

Obviously, in Lexi’s case, they miserably failed in that duty. If an associated product was missed or removed while the narrative was detailed and clear, chances are high that they missed or removed many others as well.

We extracted all the reports which mention “Pfizer” in their narrative (Perl), but do not list “Pfizer” among the reported manufacturers. As of November 1st, 2025, 9,212 such reports appear in the annual VAERS data files for years 2020 to 2025.

Some of these reports are legitimately unrelated to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines - for example, Pfizer reporting incidents related to Moderna vaccines.

Reviewing the full volume of 9,212 reports would be extremely time- consuming, but we reviewed the 108 reports involving death, using a quickly designed custom-built interface developed for this purpose.

Of these, 59 reports involve death in which a Pfizer COVID-19 product should have been associated, either because it was the most recently administered vaccine or the last product received.

Reviewing these reports highlights other of the numerous flaws of VAERS’s data processing errors. For an example (which is far from isolated), VAERS ID 1642957 concerns a 48 years old male whose age (circled in red) isn’t set - and the associated product history reflects a product other than the product noted in the narrative (circled in blue).

Numerous individuals (1655865, 58 years old woman - 1683354, 48 years old male - 1999006, 50 years old female - 2082974, 70 years old male…) are indicated as having received Moderna vaccines - while the narrative is clear on the fact that they received Pfizer products.

Back to Lexi’s case… not only did the VAERS teams fail to administer basic report data, but they also failed with their duty to follow-up.

After submitting the initial report, Kim’s only interactions with VAERS were self-initiated.

She filed online, on July 11, 2024, an additional report to highlight the possible connection to the COVID-19 vaccines which - despite her earlier efforts - wasn’t appearing on the first report. The new VAERS ID was 2778730. She called VAERS again the next day, to ask how the reports would be cross-referenced, noting that no one had requested further information about the first submission. Her questions were met with silence - the only new bit of information she received was that VAERS had “just received the hospital records”. Two years and a half after the initial report, to transfer a few kilo-octets of data.

The system should link follow-up or supplemental reports to the primary report ID, ensuring that all relevant details are integrated under a single case. However, in this instance, the second report was issued under a separate ID, remains dissociated, leaving critical information from each report isolated and undermining comprehensive case analysis.

Kim’s painful experience reflects many similar accounts from individuals who report vaccine injuries and from bereaved families - perceiving indifference from those tasked with protecting them and feeling isolated when vaccines described as ‘safe and effective’ turn out to be hazardous, untested frauds.

It is, unfortunately, left to a mostly apathetic public to demand transparency - and to insist that public health services operate for more than show. We encourage our readers to contact their representatives and demand the necessary audits and reforms.